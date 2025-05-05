MI vs GT head to head record ahead of IPL 2025 Match 56 With Mumbai Indians all set to take on Gujarat Titans in game 56 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, let us have a look at the head-to-head between both sides ahead of the upcoming game.

Game 56 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 sees Mumbai Indians taking on Gujarat Titans. Both sides will lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 6. It is worth noting that both MI and GT are well in the race for the playoffs, and both sides will be looking to put in a good showing in the upcoming game.

It is worth noting that Mumbai Indians currently occupy third place in the standings. With 11 matches played, the five-time champions have won seven matches and lost four matches. With 14 points to their name, MI will be hoping to continue their winning run and put in another good show against Gujarat Titans.

On the other hand, Gujarat are just behind Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 standings. Unlike MI, GT have played only 10 matches in the competition so far; the Shubman Gill-led side has been in excellent form in the tournament, winning seven out of the 10 matches that they have played.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record in IPL

Both Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans have taken on each other in the IPL 5 times. Mumbai Indians have won the tie 2 times, whereas Gujarat Titans have won the clash 3 times.

MI IPL 2025 squad: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickleton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon Jacobs, Tilak varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Mubeeb-ur-Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah.

GT IPL 2025 squad: Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan.