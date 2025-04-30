Mehidy Hasan Miraz equals Ravindra Jadeja's massive record as Bangladesh trounce Zimbabwe in 2nd Test Mehidy Hasan Miraz won the player of the match award for his exceptional performance in the second Test against Zimbabwe. Bangladesh registered their second-biggest win in Tests, winning by an innings and 106 runs in Chattogram.

New Delhi:

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in the second Test by an innings and 106 runs to level the two-match series in Chattogram. It was a completely dominating performance from the home team as they rode on Mehidy Hasan Miraz's all-round show to win the Test match. In the process, Mehidy also achieved a huge personal milestone, becoming only the second player from Bangladesh to achieve the double of 2000 runs and 200 wickets in Test cricket.

The 27-year-old scored a brilliant century in the first innings to achieve the milestone as has amassed 2068 runs so far at an average of 24.04 with two centuries and nine fifties. At the same time, he has also picked up 205 wickets, including the five-wicket haul he took in the second innings. Mehidy achieved this double in only the 53rd Test match of his career, equalling Jadeja's record in the list of the fastest to 2000 runs and 200 wickets in the longest format of the game.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also took as many Test matches to complete the historic double. Mehidy is now the joint-fourth fastest to the milestone as he also broke Shakib Al Hasan's record in this aspect, who had reached there in 54 Test matches.

For the unversed, Ian Botham of England is the fastest to reach 2000 runs and 200 wickets in the whites having done it in just 42 Test matches. Former India captain Kapil Dev and Imran Khan are next on the list with 50 Tests while another India legend, Ravichandran Ashwin is sitting at the third place in this regard.

Fastest to 2000 runs and 200 wickets in Tests

Players Test matches taken to achieve the milestone Ian Botham (England) 42 Kapil Dev (India) 50 Imran Khan (Pakistan) 50 Ravi Ashwin (India) 51 Ravindra Jadeja (India) 53 Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Bangladesh) 53 Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) 54

Meanwhile, Bangladesh put on a dominating show in the second Test after a shock three-wicket defeat to Zimbabwe in the series opener. After losing the toss, they skittled the visitors for just 227 runs in the first innings thanks to a six-wicket haul from Taijul Islam. Shadman Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz then slammed centuries to propel Bangladesh to 444 runs in their first essay as the hosts took a mammoth 217-run lead in the first innings.

In response, Zimbabwe surrendered meekly on a deteriorating pitch. Only three of their batters reached double figures as Mehidy bowled superbly to pick his 13th five-wicket haul. Zimbabwe could only muster 111 runs in their second essay in 46.2 overs before getting bundled out on the third day.