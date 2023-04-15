LSG vs PBKS: Pitch Report to Records: Here's everything to know about Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow IPL 2023

Follow us on Image Source : IPL LSG batters in action

Lucknow Super Giants are all set to face Punjab Kings at their home ground Lucknow, on Saturday. Both teams will play their fifth game of IPL 2023. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

​Pitch Report - LSG vs PBKS

The average 1st innings total in T20 match at this venue is 151. It decreases to 126 runs in the 2nd innings. In the past matches played at this Stadium, it has been observed that the team batting first has got an advantage. So in such a situation, the team which wins the toss would love to bat first. As the game progresses, the pitch here will be in the favour of the bowlers. But this pitch is considered friendly for the batters throughout the match.

Will Toss Matter?

Dew will play a crucial role in this game. The team winning the toss is likely to bat first. Out of 9 T20 matches played here, five have been won by team batting first.

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow - The Numbers Game

Basic T20I Stats

Total matches: 9

Matches won batting first: 5

Matches won bowling first: 4

Average T20 Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 151

Average 2nd Innings scores: 126

Score Stats for T20 matches

Highest total recorded - 199/2 (20 Ov) by IND vs SL

Highest score chased - 159/4 (20 Ov) by RSAW vs INDW

Lowest score defended - 156/8 (20 Ov) by AFG vs WI

Full Squads -

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Gurnoor Brar, Baltej Singh, Liam Livingstone, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra, Ayush Badoni, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

