Friday, January 28, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Supreme Court stays for three weeks Madras HC verdict ordering winding up of SpiceJet
  • Supreme Court cancels suspension of 12 Maharashtra BJP MLAs
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Live Streaming Pakistan U19 vs Australia U19: When and Where to Watch ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Online, TV

Live Streaming Pakistan U19 vs Australia U19: When and Where to Watch ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Online, TV

Pakistan U19 vs Australia U19 Live Streaming ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Super League quarterfinals: Get the Live Streaming Details, Live Telecast, Live Stream, Live cricket score, updates, commentary, highlights, latest news and full scorecard between PAK U19 vs AUS U19.

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 28, 2022 13:15 IST
File photo of Pakistan U19 players
Image Source : ICC VIA GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Pakistan U19 players.

Live Streaming Pakistan U19 vs Australia U19: When and Where to Watch ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Online, TV

Pakistan will aim to stretch their winning run after winning all their three games in the group stages against the likes of Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea. However, on Friday they will face some resistance in Australia, who won two of their three games in Group D. The two former champions will vie for a spot in the Super League semi-finals in the knockout match.

Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the Pakistan U19 vs Australia U19: 

Match Details

Pakistan U19 vs Australia U19, Super League Quarterfinal 3

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
6:30 PM IST/  6:00 PM PKT/ 12:00 AM ACT

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Details

In India
Star Sports will telecast the ICC U-19 World Cup. You can watch Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

In Pakistan
In Pakistan, the live telecast will be available on PTV Sports. The live streaming will be available on the PTV app.

In Australia
In Australia, Kayo TV and Foxtel Network will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In MENA Countries
In the middle-east nations, Etisalat and Starzplay will provide the live coverage of U19 World Cup 2022.

In the USA and Canada
In the United States, Willow TV will present the live telecast of U19 World Cup 2022.

In the United Kingdom
In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In West Indies
In the Caribbean the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches will be available on ESPN Network. The live streaming will be available on the ESPN+ app.

In Bangladesh
In Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will present the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Sri Lanka
Star Sports and Siyatha TV will provide the live telecast of the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In New Zealand
In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will live stream the U-19 World Cup 2022. 

In South Africa
In South Africa, SuperSport will Live telecast the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

Write a comment

chunav manch uttar pradesh 2022
Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News