Live Streaming Pakistan U19 vs Australia U19: When and Where to Watch ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Online, TV

Pakistan will aim to stretch their winning run after winning all their three games in the group stages against the likes of Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea. However, on Friday they will face some resistance in Australia, who won two of their three games in Group D. The two former champions will vie for a spot in the Super League semi-finals in the knockout match.

Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the Pakistan U19 vs Australia U19:

Match Details

Pakistan U19 vs Australia U19, Super League Quarterfinal 3

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

6:30 PM IST/ 6:00 PM PKT/ 12:00 AM ACT

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Details

In India

Star Sports will telecast the ICC U-19 World Cup. You can watch Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

In Pakistan

In Pakistan, the live telecast will be available on PTV Sports. The live streaming will be available on the PTV app.

In Australia

In Australia, Kayo TV and Foxtel Network will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In MENA Countries

In the middle-east nations, Etisalat and Starzplay will provide the live coverage of U19 World Cup 2022.

In the USA and Canada

In the United States, Willow TV will present the live telecast of U19 World Cup 2022.

In the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In West Indies

In the Caribbean the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches will be available on ESPN Network. The live streaming will be available on the ESPN+ app.

In Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will present the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Sri Lanka

Star Sports and Siyatha TV will provide the live telecast of the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will live stream the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In South Africa

In South Africa, SuperSport will Live telecast the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.