Live Score SA vs SL ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Live South Africa vs Sri Lanka Score Updates From Dubai

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of South Africa vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match from Sharjah.

Star batter Quinton de Kock's expected return after agreeing to take the knee will bolster South Africa when they take on an inconsistent Sri Lanka in their Super 12 game at the T20 World Cup on Saturday.

De Kock's pullout for refusing to be a part of the anti-racism gesture in the game against West Indies kicked up a storm which subsided with a lengthy statement from him on Thursday in which he made himself available, saying he is fine taking a knee if it "educates others"

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch SA vs SL Super 12 Match Online. The match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday, October 30. The match is set to start live at 3:30 PM IST.