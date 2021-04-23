Live Cricket Score, Match 17, PBKS vs MI: Follow Live score and updates from Chennai

Image Source : INDIA TV Live Cricket Score, PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 Match 17: Follow Live score and updates from Chennai

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 Match 17. Here, you can find ball-by-ball updates from Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Online. Defending champions Mumbai Indians, currently struggling to achieve consistency in the middle-order, will lock horns in Chennai with Punjab Kings, who are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

While Rohit Sharma and Co. will look to move further up in the points table, the Punjab outfit will eye their second win of the season, having won just one out of their four matches. It'll be interesting to see how batsmen from both sides fare on the Chennai surface. This will only be the second match for Punjab at the Chepauk while Mumbai have played all their matches. A struggling PBKS camp might tweak their line-up and bring in a few players. [LIVE STREAMING]

PBKS vs MI, Match 17: Mumbai Indians would be aiming to address their batting woes to achieve consistency while Punjab Kings would be desperate to arrest their overall slide when the two sides clash in an IPL match here on Friday.

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai crashed to defeat against Delhi Capitals following an inept batting performance and will look for redemption. The skipper shone with the bat, but others could not get going and the misfiring middle-order would be a major concern for the side. [FULL PREVIEW]