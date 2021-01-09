Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3: Live Updates from Sydney

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3: Follow live updates from IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 3 in Sydney.

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3: Follow Live Updates from Sydney

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 from Sydney on indiatvnews.com. The four-match series is currently level at 1-1. India, who are in the middle of strict quarantine and restricted to their hotels, will be tested both mentally and physically when they face Australia in the third Test in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Despite winning the previous Test to bring the four-match series level at 1-1, India have been under the cosh over the past one week with five of their players being investigated for alleged breach of bio-security protocols during a dine-out in Melbourne.

After levelling the four-Test series with a comprehensive victory in Melbourne, Ajinkya Rahane-led Indian unit will be eyeing to gain a 2-1 lead by defeating mighty Australians in the third Test in Sydney. In absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, the Indian contingent put up a commendable effort at the MCG, recovering sharply from their horror batting collapse in the first Test at Adelaide Oval.

Brief Preview: Having touched nadir and zenith in a span of 10 days, Ajinkya Rahane's India will look to start afresh against Australia with the big-hitting Rohit Sharma's presence adding a new dimension to what promises to be an enthralling third Test starting here on Thursday. The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), despite being witness to some extraordinary batting performances from the touring Indian sides over the years, has not exactly been a happy hunting ground with six defeats. [FULL PREVIEW]