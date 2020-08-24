LIVE | England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test Day 4: Scores and Live Updates from Southampton

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES LIVE | England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test Day 4: Follow ball-by-ball updates from day 4 of the final Test between England and Pakistan on indiatvnews.com.

LIVE | England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test Day 4: Hello and welcome to the live coverage from the fourth day of the final Test between England and Pakistan from Southampton. Skipper Azhar Ali scored a gritty unbeaten hundred but Pakistan still remained under the pump at the end of Day 3 of the rain-affected third Test between them and hosts England at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday. At Stumps, Pakistan were all out for 273, with Ali not out on 141 from 272 balls, his patient knock laced with 21 fours. For England, pace spearhead James Anderson returned best figures of 5/56, and could have had atleast three more had catches not been dropped off his bowling. Follow ball-by-ball updates from the fourth day of the final Test between England and Pakistan on indiatnews.com.

