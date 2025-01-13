Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan shatter T20 records on way to BPL history for Dhaka Capitals

Follow us on Image Source : BCBTIGERS X Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan blew away Durbar Rajshahi with twin tons in the Bangladesh Premier League

How do you respond to a snub? By smashing a century on the very same day? Well, that was a fitting retaliation from Litton Das, the wicketkeeper batter, who smashed the second-fastest T20 ton by a Bangladeshi batter off just 44 balls as he and Tanzid Hasan shattered records for fun in a run-fest in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) clash against Durbar Rajshahi. Winless until Sunday, Dhaka Capitals notched up their first win of the 2024-25 season and in some style, as they registered the highest team score in BPL history.

Litton and Tanzid shared an opening partnership of 241 runs, which was the highest in BPL history and second-highest in T20 cricket history as Rajshahi skipper Anamul Haque's decision to bowl first backfired rather badly. Both the openers smashed tons and the Capitals got to a score of 254, the highest in BPL history.

Highest partnership in Bangladesh Premier League

241 - Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (Dhaka Capitals) vs Durbar Rajshahi - Sylhet, 2025

201* - Brendon McCullum, Chris Gayle (Rangpur Riders) vs Dhaka Dynamites - Mirpur, 2017

197* - Lou Vincent, Shahriar Nafees (Khulna Royal Bengals) vs Duranto Rajshahi - Khulna, 2013

Highest partnership in T20 cricket

258* - L Yamamoto-Lake, K Kadowaki-Fleming (Japan) vs China - Mong Kok, 2024

241 - Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (Dhaka Capitals) vs Durbar Rajshahi - Sylhet, 2025

236 - Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani (Afghanistan) vs Ireland - Dehradun, 2019

229 - Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers (RCB) vs Gujarat Lions - Bengaluru, 2016

223 - Aaron Finch, D'Arcy Short (Australia) vs Zimbabwe - Harare, 2018

Highest team score in Bangladesh Premier League

254/1 - Dhaka Capitals (vs Durbar Rajshahi) - Sylhet, 2025

239/4 - Rangpur Riders (vs Chittagong Vikings) - Chattogram, 2019

239/3 - Comilla Victorians (vs Chattogram Challengers) - Chattogram, 2024

238/4 - Chattogram Challengers (vs Cumilla Warriors) - Chattogram, 2019

238/4 - Fortune Barishal (vs Rangpur Riders) - Chattogram, 2023

Litton's 44-ball ton was the second fastest by a Bangladeshi batter in BPL and third fastest in the tournament overall. The fastest belongs to Parvez Hossain Emon off 42 balls and incidentally, he was the one who took Litton's place as a backup opener in Bangladesh's Champions Trophy squad. However, Litton reckoned that his knock wasn't a response to anyone and admitted that he hasn't been consistent in ODIs of late.

"No brother, there is nothing to prove to anyone and I am not interested to prove anything to anyone," he told reporters after the game.

"At the back of the mind I always feel how I can improve my cricket. I think I was not having good time recently. The performance I gave today, I won't say I will be able to do the same in the next game but I will try to be consistent," Litton further added. The teams can still make a change until a week before the Champions Trophy begins and with the Capitals' winless streak breaking with the biggest win in BPL history (149 runs), Das will be keen to continue his form in the remaining games to keep himself in the mix.