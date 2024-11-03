Liam Livingstone's unbeaten century helps England beat West Indies in 2nd ODI and draw level in series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Liam Livingstone celebrates his hundred against West Indies.

After getting thrashed by eight wickets in the series opener, England made a strong comeback to win the 2nd ODI against West Indies comfortably by five wickets as stand-in captain Liam Livingstone registered an unbeaten century and was adjudged the Player of the Match (POTM).

Livingstone's unbeaten 124 trumped Shai Hope's 117 as the Three Lions drew level in the three-match series at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

Having won the toss, Livingstone invited the hosts to bat first and the invitation was gleefully accepted by Hope and his men. Though Windies lost their openers inside the first four overs, a 143-run stand between Keacy Carty and skipper Hope pulled them out of crisis.

Both Carty (71 runs off 77 balls) and Hope (117 off 127 balls) avoided undue risks and waited for the English bowlers to err in terms of line and length. Carty's knock was studded with five fours and a maximum whereas Hope smashed eight boundaries and four sixes during his stay in the middle.

Sherfane Rutherford continued his form and registered his fourth-consecutive fifty-plus score to deny England a late comeback in the innings. Rutherford's knock of 54 came off just 36 deliveries as he hit four fours and three sixes.

The late impetus was provided by Shimron Hetmyer (24 off 11 balls) and Matthew Forde (23* off 11 balls) as Windies posted 328 in their 50 overs.

Having been bundled out for just 209 in the first match of the series, England needed someone to set the tone up front and Phil Salt did that job. Salt powered his way to a run-a-ball 59 before Livingstone took centre stage and killed the game.

Livingstone was ably supported by Jacob Bethell and Sam Curran as they also registered their respective half-centuries and allowed England to scale their target with 15 balls to spare. The series decider will be played on November 6.