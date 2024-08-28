Legends League Cricket 2024: Kashmir among three venues confirmed; schedule and auction date revealed

Follow us on Image Source : LLC/X Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina during the LLC 2023 final on December 9, 2023

The third edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) will begin on September 20 with three venues confirmed to host the highly-anticipated tournament. Srinagar, Jodhpur and Suraj are three venues set to host the LLC 2024 edition will will last till October 16.

The third edition of the six-team tournament will feature the recently retired Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik. The player auction will take place in New Delhi on Thursday (August 29) with over 200 players set to go under a bidding hammer.

"Legends League Cricket is back for another season and we are very excited to also be playing in Kashmir this season," LLC's co-founder Raman Raheja said. "This is a huge opportunity for the people of Kashmir to come to the stadium and watch live cricketing action for the first time in almost 40 years.

"It also presents a unique opportunity for the cricketers to experience the beauty of Kashmir and enjoy the hospitality and love of the wonderful people of Srinagar. With an extended schedule and a star-studded lineup, including the recently retired Dhawan and Karthik, the upcoming season is poised to surpass previous records."

The first leg of the tournament will be played in Jodhpur while Surat's Lalbhai Contractor Stadium will host the second leg. The third leg will be played at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu and Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium will host the final on October 16.

Dinesh Karthik, 39, represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League 2024. The veteran wicketkeeper has been confirmed to captain the Southern Super Stars in the Legends League Cricket 2024.

The veteran Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan became the latest name to join the league on August 26 and is predicted to attract a bidding war among franchises for his signature on Thursday. Dhawan has confirmed his retirement from IPL as well but is expected to feature in other franchise league tournaments.