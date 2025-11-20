Kuldeep Yadav focuses on fitness and future ahead of Guwahati Test vs South Africa Kuldeep Yadav says an attacking mindset keeps him effective across formats and views the next few years as crucial in Test cricket. With 342 international wickets, he aims to stay fit and consistent as India look to level the Test series against South Africa in Guwahati.

Guwahati:

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav is embracing a phase of his career where opportunity, form and responsibility intersect, and he believes that staying aggressive with the ball is the key to remaining indispensable across formats. Speaking ahead of India’s second Test against South Africa, the wrist-spinner reflected on his evolving role and the demands of modern cricket, emphasising that consistency in red-ball cricket remains one of his biggest priorities.

Kuldeep has been among India’s most impactful bowlers over the past year, and his four-wicket haul in the opening Test in Kolkata once again showcased his ability to strike in crucial phases. Despite India falling short in that match, the 29-year-old underlined that the challenge of Test cricket continues to drive his preparation.

“Obviously, you want to play in all formats, but if you get a chance to play Test cricket, you enjoy it. Playing in all formats for India is a luxury. Everyone loves Test cricket. It’s a format that everyone enjoys, but it’s also very challenging. The next 4-5 years are very important for me in Test cricket, so I will focus on maintaining my fitness and keep performing like this,” Kuldeep said on JioStar’s ‘Follow The Blues’.

Very clear as an attacking bowler, know my role: Kuldeep

The team management recently pulled him out of the T20I series in Australia to ensure he was fully prepared for the South Africa Tests, a decision that reflects the confidence India have placed in him as a frontline bowler. Kuldeep now has 342 international wickets, and with every series, he appears increasingly assured in his role.

He credited the clarity provided by the coaching staff as a major factor in maintaining an aggressive bowling approach.

“I am very clear as an attacking bowler, I know my role over the years. The coach and the captain have given me a lot of clarity and support. I always keep an attacking mindset and bowl accordingly. That’s my job; taking wickets. That’s how they (coaches) look at me,” he added.

India now shift their focus to Guwahati, where the second Test begins on November 22. A win would level the two-match series after South Africa took a 1–0 lead with a narrow victory in Kolkata. Once the Test leg concludes on November 26, the teams will meet in a three-match ODI series starting in Ranchi on November 30, followed by games in Raipur and Visakhapatnam.