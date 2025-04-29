Kolkata Knight Riders return to winning ways as Delhi Capitals suffer another loss at home Kolkata Knight Riders registered their first win after more than 15 days in the Indian Premier League 2025 as they defeated Delhi Capitals in their 10th match of the tournament in Delhi. KKR defeated DC by 14 runs to stay very much alive in the race for the playoffs.

New Delhi:

Kolkata Knight Riders returned to their winning ways as they defeated Delhi Capitals in their 10th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 on Tuesday, April 29. Led by some brilliant bowling by Sunil Narine, KKR defended 204 to register a 14-run win in the clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Vipraj Nigam tried to pull off a heist. He kept DC hanging by a thread, but with the asking rate touching more than 20, his effort of 38 from 19 balls went in vain. DC were in the game when Faf du Plessis was out there. He scored 62 from 45 balls and kept DC in the hunt. During his 62-run knock, Faf became the third-oldest player to hit a fifty-plus score in the tournament's history, going past MS Dhoni in the elite list.

The Capitals lost their way when Narine started taking things apart. After going for 19 runs in his first two overs without a wicket, Narine turned the tide in his second spell. DC were going strong at 136/3 with a 76-run stand between Axar and Faf. With 69 more needed from 41 balls and six wickets in hand and a set pair at the crease, it was DC's game to lose and they did the exact same thing.

Narine dismissed Axar caught at extra cover, before getting Tristan Stubbs in his next over. With Faf now running out of partners and the required rate going up, he hit the body blow and dismissed the South African for 62 in the 16th over. Vipraj tried his luck but DC fell short.

Earlier, KKR had made a strong total of 204 led by contributions from everyone. Angkrish Raghuvanshi was the top-scorer with his 44, while Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Narine had provided a fine start. Rinku Singh took control in the middle overs with his 36 as KKR ended on 204.

The Knight Riders are still pretty much alive in the race for the playoffs. They have four wins from 10 matches and are placed seventh in the IPL 2025 standings