Know Indian-origin players in Oman team ahead of maiden international meeting between teams in Asia Cup

India are set to meet Oman for the first time in international cricket as the two teams face each other in the last league stage match in the Asia Cup 2025 on Friday, September 19. The two teams would have different goals when they meet each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, with India already qualified for the Super Four and Oman out of the tournament.

It would present India with some rehearsal and a chance to give game time to the ones who haven't got much, while Oman will look to put their best foot forward against the T20 World Champions.

Meanwhile, a few Oman players of India-origin, will face the Indian team in their Asia Cup clash.

1 - Jatinder Singh: Oman captain Jatinder Singh hails from Ludhiana in India. He moved to Oman 22 years ago in 2003. He has played 61 ODIs and 66 T20Is for Oman with over 3000 runs in the white-ball format.

2 - Vinayak Shukla: Wicketkeeper batter Vinayak Shukla also belongs from India and quit the Indian cricket in 2021. He made his debut for Oman in 2024 and has played in 8 ODIs and 10 T20Is.

3 - Aryan Bisht: All-rounder Aryan Bisht has recently made his Oman debut in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 in the ODI format. He has played two ODIs and a sole T20I that came in the Asia Cup against the UAE.

4 - Samay Srivastava: Leg-spinner Samay Srivastava is a Bhopal-born Oman player who switched countries. Samay has played 12 ODIs and 17 T20Is for Oman and has scalped 41 wickets in the white-ball format.

5 - Karan Sonavale: Batting all-rounder Karan is a Mumbai-born cricketer who plays for Oman. He has featured in three ODIs and as many T20Is for the side.

Oman squad for the Asia Cup: Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla, Sufyan Yousuf, Ashish Odedera, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammed Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonavale, Zikriya Islam, Hassnain Ali Shah, Faisal Shah, Muhammed Imran, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Samay Shrivastava.