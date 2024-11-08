IND vs SA, 1st T20I pitch report: How will Kingsmead in Durban play during series opener?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kingsmead in Durban.

The first T20I of the four-match series between South Africa and India will be played at the Kingsmead in Durban on Friday (November 8). This is Suryakumar Yadav's third T20I series as designated captain. He led India to a 3-0 series win against Sri Lanka at the latter's home and backed it up with another 3-0 sweep against Bangladesh on home turf.

India have not lost a single T20I game at the Kingsmead in Durban. Out of the six games played at Kingsmead, India have won four and two games couldn't yield a result.

India's T20I record at Kingsmead in Durban

S. No. Team 1 Team 2 Result Date 1. India Scotland No result September 13, 2007 2. India Pakistan Tied (India won in the Bowl Out) September 14, 2007 3. India England India won by 18 runs September 19, 2007 4. India South Africa India won by 37 runs September 20, 2007 5. India Australia India won by 15 runs September 22, 2007 6. India South Africa Abandoned December 10, 2023

Kingsmead, Durban Pitch Report for the South Africa vs India 1st T20I match

The curators at Kingsmead have prepared a sporting wicket for the series opener. The pitch will offer plenty of bounce and carry to the seam bowlers. There is a forecast for rain and therefore the overcast conditions and moisture in the wicket can make life difficult for batting. However, the true nature of the strip will also reward the batters who like batting on bouncy wickets.

Kingsmead, Durban T20I Record and Stats

Total T20I Matches: 22

Matches won batting first: 11

Matches won bowling first: 9

Average first innings score: 153

Average second innings score: 135

Highest total scored: 226/6 by Australia vs South Africa

Highest score chased: 191/5 by Australia vs South Africa

Lowest total recorded: 73 all out by Kenya vs New Zealand

Lowest total defended: 125/6 SA-W vs WI-W

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Dayal, Ravi Bishnoi, Ramandeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma

South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nqabayomzi Peter, Ottneil Baartman, Donovan Ferreira, Mihlali Mpongwana, Patrick Kruger