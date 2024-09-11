Khaled Mahmud resigns as BCB director ahead of India vs Bangladesh Test series

Follow us on Image Source : X Khaled Mahmud.

Former Bangladesh cricket team's skipper Khaled Mahmud has reportedly stepped down from his post as the Bangladesh Cricket Board director ahead of the Test series against India. A top official from the Bangladesh board has confirmed the development to Cricbuzz.

Mahmud served as the BCB director on three terms but resigned before completing his third term at the office due to the political change in the country. Before him, the former body president Nazmul Hassan had stepped down. Mahmud had defeated Gazi Ashraf Hossain in the election in 2013.

In Mahmud's tenure, Bangladesh had won the U19 World Cup in 2020 by defeating India in the final. Apart from the director's role, Mahmud had served as the BCB's game development chairman for several years and was also the interim head coach of the team.

Notably, it is learnt that a few other board directors have decided to step down from their roles including Shafiul Alam Chowdhury and Naimur Rahman among others.

Jalal Yunus had stepped down from the BCB director post recently

Meanwhile, Jalal Yunus had stepped down from his BCB director's post and the post of chairman of the cricket operations committee recently. "I have resigned for the greater interest of cricket," Jalal said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. "I am all for cricket running properly and correctly. I am alright with their intention to replace me as per the constitution. I don't want to be a stumbling block for cricket's progress," he added.

However, the other NSC-appointed director Ahmed Sajjadul Alam denied the board's request to resign. "I told them that since they nominated me as the NSC councillor and then I became a director, they have to do it. They can inform me of their decision regarding me," he told ESPNcricinfo.

Bangladesh to tour India for Test series

Bangladesh will be touring India for a two-match Test series starting from September 19 onwards. The Bangla Tigers are coming into the series on the back of a 2-0 series sweep of Pakistan at the latter's home. Bangladesh have not named their team for the two-match series, however, the Indian Board has already named the squad for the first Test in Chennai. The second Test match is scheduled to take place at Green Park, Kanpur from September 27 onwards.