Karun Nair breaks List A world record with another remarkable knock during Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karun Nair.

Vidarbha skipper Karun Nair shattered a List A world record with yet another remarkable knock in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Nair slammed his fourth century in the domestic 50-over tournament and his third consecutive during Vidarbha's game against Uttar Pradesh at the Vizzy Stadium in Vizianagaram on Friday, January 3.

Nair has shattered the world record for most runs scored in List A cricket without being dismissed. He made 112 from 101 balls as Atal Bihari Rai became the first bowler to dismiss him in the ongoing tournament. However, his previous unbeaten knocks and his 112 against UP, made him break the all-time record of James Franklin for most runs scored unbeaten in List A cricket.

Nair, who famously has a triple century for India, hit 542 runs in the 50-over domestic event before getting dismissed for the first time. Franklin held the previous record when he made 527 runs on trot in List A cricket without breaking a sweat.

Most runs scored in List A cricket without getting dismissed:

1 - Karun Nair: 542 runs

2 - James Franklin: 527 runs

3 - Joshua van Heedren: 512 runs

4 - Fakhar Zaman: 455 runs

5 - Taufeeq Umar: 422 runs

Nair brought up his third consecutive ton as he helped Vidarbha chase down 308 alongside Yash Rathod, who made an unbeaten 138. These knocks helped Vidarbha win by 8 wickets. Before this knock, Nair had hit 111* (against Tamil Nadu), 163* (against Chandigarh), 44* (against Chhatisgarh) and 112* (against Jammu and Kashmir) in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25.

Shreyas Iyer slams yet another hundred

Meanwhile, Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer slammed a fighting hundred to help his team beat Puducherry. Mumbai were reeling at 82/5 and then at 229/9 but Iyer's 137 took them to 290 from 50 overs. This was his second hundred in the tournament and he holds a whopping average of 312 in four innings.

In reply, Puducherry were bowled out for 127 with Shardul Thakur taking three wickets and Suryansh Shedge and Ayush Mhatre chipping in with two each as well. Mumbai went on to win by 163 runs to win their fourth match of the tournament.