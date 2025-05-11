Karun Nair, Abhimanyu Easwaran set to travel with India A for England tour The selectors have more or less confirmed India A's squad for the upcoming two matches against England Lions. Abhimanyu Easwaran is set to lead the squad, while Karun Nair is expected to be named in the squad.

New Delhi:

A day before Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket, the selectors met in Mumbai to finalise the planning for the upcoming England tour. It is believed that on the same day, the selectors have also finalised India A’s squad for the upcoming tour to England, which is a shadow tour before the seniors play a five-match Test series against the Ben Stokes-led side, starting June 20.

As per reports, Abhimanyu Easwaran is set to be named as captain of the India A team. He is currently not associated with any of the IPL teams, which allows the cricketer to travel early, while many others might be late, given that the cash-rich tournament will be pushed till the end of May or early June after its suspension for a week.

Apart from Easwaran, Tanush Kotian, Baba Indrajith, Akash Deep, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, and Nitish Kumar Reddy are expected to travel with the India A squad. Notably, Jurel and Reddy were part of the India squad for the five-match Test series against Australia, and they are likely to be part of the senior squad as well. However, to prepare them for the high-voltage series, the board decided to send them early.

There’s no update on Sarfaraz Khan, though. He was part of the India squad for the Australia tour but the Mumbai-born suffered an injury and has been out since. The officials might take a call after he plays domestic cricket. From Mumbai, Shardul Thakur remains one of the options that the selectors may consider. However, he is unlikely to travel with the India A squad but can be named in the senior squad.

Shreyas Iyer’s name was discussed as well. However, his inclusion will depend on Virat Kohli. Reports claimed that the star batter might announce his retirement from Test cricket ahead of the England tour and that might open the door for Shreyas.