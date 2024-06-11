Kamran Akmal apologises for distasteful religious comment on Arshdeep after being pulled up by Harbhajan Singh

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kamran Akmal after being pulled up for his distasteful comment on Arshdeep Singh, has apologised for hurting Sikh sentiments after the Ind vs Pak match

Former Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Kamran Akmal has apologised for his distasteful comment on Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh on Live TV during the India vs Pakistan match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Akmal faced backlash for his comments as former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh pulled him up on social media for hurting Sikh sentiments before the ex-Pakistan cricketer admitted that he was disrespectful and his words were inappopriate.

"I deeply regret my recent comments and sincerely apologize to Harbhajan Singh and the Sikh community. My words were inappropriate and disrespectful. I have the utmost respect for Sikhs all over the world and never intended to hurt anyone. I am truly sorry. #Respect #Apology," Akmal wrote on Twitter (now X), tagging the former India cricketer.

During the 19th over of the innings, Kamran Akmal on ARY News went to the extent of saying, "Kuch bhi ho sakta hai... Dekhe last over karna Arshdeep Singh ne hai. Waise uska rhythm nahi laga. 12 baj gaye hai (Anything can happen. The last over will be bowled by Arshdeep Singh; he hasn't looked in a great rhythm. And It is already 12)." Many users on X pointed out that it was in a reference to the Nasir Shah invasion of India, which has led to several 12 o' clock theories and jokes.

As soon as the video went viral on social media, Harbhajan Singh quoted the same while shutting Akmal down and explaining a bit on the invasion story. "Lakh di laanat tere Kamraan Akhmal.. You should know the history of sikhs before you open your filthy mouth. We Sikhs saved your mothers and sisters when they were abducted by invaders, the time invariably was 12 o'clock . Shame on you...Have some Gratitude," he wrote.

Arshdeep, who was coming off taking a crucial catch in the 19th over to send back Iftikhar Ahmed, defended 18 runs in the final over and also dismissed Imad Wasim to get his side home. Arshdeep has been brilliant with the ball for India in T20 World Cup once again as he showed his new ball skills in the first game against Ireland and in the death overs against Pakistan as the Men in Green remain winless after two games.