Kagiso Rabada surpasses Jadeja, becomes fifth-highest wicket-taker for South Africa in Tests

Kagiso Rabada continued his ascent on the list of leading wicket-takers in Tests as he added a couple more to his tally on the second day of the second Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram. On the day when Rabada took back the World No 1 spot in the ICC Test rankings rightfully, Rabada dismissed two Bangladesh batters in their first innings rather cheaply to get to 310 Test wickets, which helped him get into the top five for the South African bowlers with most Test wickets.

Rabada surpassed Morne Morkel to become the fifth-highest wicket-taker for South Africa in Tests and also Ravindra Jadeja with those two wickets. Jadeja and Morkel were tied on 309 wickets and the former could actually surpass the current Indian bowling coach in the upcoming third Test in Mumbai against New Zealand. However, for now Rabada is ahead of both of them.

Most wickets for South Africa in Tests

439 - Dale Steyn (in 171 innings)

421 - Shaun Pollock (in 202 innings)

390 - Makhaya Ntini (in 190 innings)

330 - Allan Donald (in 129 innings)

310 - Kagiso Rabada (in 119 innings)*

309 - Morne Morkel (in 160 innings)

Another two wickets might see Rabada leapfrog the Indian duo of Ishant Sharma and Zaheer Khan, who both also have 311 wickets to their name in the format.

Bangladesh are already four wickets down after conceding 575 runs in the first innings against South Africa. The hosts still trail by 537 runs and by the looks of it, the Test match might end on the third day itself or may stretch to the lunch on Day 4 as the Proteas have most likely batted Bangladesh out of the game.

Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi and Wiaan Mulder smashed tons as South Africa broke several records on their way to declaration having put up a humongous score on the board.