Josh Hazlewood eyes Shield return as key Ashes preparation, expected to skip couple of T20Is vs India Josh Hazlewood is set to skip a couple of T20Is against India to play a Sheffield Shield match for NSW as Ashes preparation. He aims to balance formats ahead of the first Test on November 21, while also eyeing future white-ball tournaments.

Sydney:

Josh Hazlewood has indicated that a return to Sheffield Shield cricket with New South Wales will form a crucial part of his preparations for the upcoming Ashes series, even if it means missing international matches. The Australian fast bowler is likely to sit out at least two T20Is against India later this month to feature in NSW’s Shield clash against Victoria starting November 10.

Hazlewood and fellow pacer Mitchell Starc were named in Australia’s squad for the three-match ODI series against India, which begins on October 19 in Perth. However, while Starc has already stepped away from T20Is, Hazlewood is listed for the first two of five T20s against India. However, the pacer was quick to admit that he may withdraw from those games in favour of red-ball cricket to better prepare for the Ashes opener on November 21 in Perth.

“This year I'm going to miss a couple of T20s to do that. Which I certainly don't like doing, missing games for Australia. But in the long run it is about getting the best prep for the Ashes as well. You can't have everything and that's the trade off at the moment,” Hazlewood said in CA promotional event.

Hazlewood’s decision reflects a wider strategy by Cricket Australia to manage player workloads ahead of the high-profile Ashes series. Nathan Lyon is also set to play three of the first four Shield matches, while Steve Smith is expected to appear in the third round. Pat Cummins, meanwhile, will miss the white-ball matches against India as he continues his recovery from a back issue.

Hazlewood reveals long-term goals

Meanwhile, Hazlewood also stated the upcoming ODIs against India would still serve as useful match preparation. The 34-year-old highlighted his intentions of playing the T20 World Cup 2026 and the ODI World Cup 2027 and for the same reason, he is playing every series these days.

“That's why I put my hand up for as many tours as I can. Even if I only play two out of three on a tour, it just means I am still touching base with those formats. My game doesn't change too much. I have been around long enough to duck and dive in each format and chop and change,” Hazlewood said.

Despite his age and recent injury history, Hazlewood remains optimistic about featuring in all five Ashes Tests, citing favourable gaps in the schedule as an opportunity for fast bowlers to recover between matches.