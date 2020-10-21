IPL 2020: Not entirely happy with my batting, says RR star Jos Buttler

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler.

Scoring at an average of 32.75 in the IPL 2020, Jos Buttler has played a key role in Rajasthan Royals’ later revival in the season with his latest 70 not out innings helped the pink-clad outfit register a seven-wicket win over a struggling Chennai Super Kings.

The team is still in a do-or-die situation as they need to win all their remaining games to be in the run for the play-offs and Buttler remains a vital cog in that.

And the Englishman batsman felt he has done ok so far with 262 runs in nine games, and wants to chip in with more runs in the upcoming games.

“I’ve been doing ok, not quite scored as many runs as I would’ve liked to and help the team win matches. We’ve started to play better in the last few matches,” Buttler said in Rajasthan Royals press release.

And as they gear up to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Thursday, the 30-year-old RR wicket-keeper batsman said he understands the gulf in points between other teams and them is big but they have clarity on what they need to do and that should help.

“We probably should’ve won the last three but have only managed to win one of those, so we now have four matches remaining, all of which are must-win for us. We will need to win all our games to give us a chance of making the playoffs.

“There’s obviously a bit of a gap between the top 4 and us and we know the equation for us, so we move on to the next game with a hope to do well and hopefully win against the Sunrisers,” he concluded.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage