Joe Root shatters Sachin Tendulkar's all-time Test world record with unbeaten 23-run knock vs New Zealand

Joe Root's imperious red-ball form has helped him shatter yet another record in Test cricket which previously belonged to India's Sachin Tendulkar. Root played an unbeaten 23-run knock on day four the first Test between New Zealand and England at Hagley Oval in Christchurch to become the batter with the most runs in the fourth innings of Test cricket history.
Most runs in fourth innings in Test cricket history
|Player
|Country
|Runs
|Joe Root
|England
|1630
|Sachin Tendulkar
|India
|1625
|Alastair Cook
|England
|1611
|Graeme Smith
|South Africa
|1611
|Shivnarine Chanderpaul
|West Indies
|1580
More to follow..............