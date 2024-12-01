Joe Root shatters Sachin Tendulkar's all-time Test world record with unbeaten 23-run knock vs New Zealand

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Joe Root.

Joe Root's imperious red-ball form has helped him shatter yet another record in Test cricket which previously belonged to India's Sachin Tendulkar. Root played an unbeaten 23-run knock on day four the first Test between New Zealand and England at Hagley Oval in Christchurch to become the batter with the most runs in the fourth innings of Test cricket history.

Most runs in fourth innings in Test cricket history

Player Country Runs Joe Root England 1630 Sachin Tendulkar India 1625 Alastair Cook England 1611 Graeme Smith South Africa 1611 Shivnarine Chanderpaul West Indies 1580

