Sunday, December 01, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Joe Root shatters Sachin Tendulkar's all-time Test world record with unbeaten 23-run knock vs New Zealand

Joe Root shatters Sachin Tendulkar's all-time Test world record with unbeaten 23-run knock vs New Zealand

Joe Root is also a strong contender to move past Sachin Tendulkar on the all-time leading run-getters list in Test cricket history. Root has already scored 12777 runs in Tests and needs 3145 runs more to break Sachin's record.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published : Dec 01, 2024 8:14 IST, Updated : Dec 01, 2024 8:19 IST
Joe Root.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Joe Root.

Joe Root's imperious red-ball form has helped him shatter yet another record in Test cricket which previously belonged to India's Sachin Tendulkar. Root played an unbeaten 23-run knock on day four the first Test between New Zealand and England at Hagley Oval in Christchurch to become the batter with the most runs in the fourth innings of Test cricket history.

Most runs in fourth innings in Test cricket history

Player Country Runs
Joe Root England 1630
Sachin Tendulkar India 1625
Alastair Cook England 1611
Graeme Smith South Africa 1611
Shivnarine Chanderpaul West Indies 1580

More to follow..............

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement