Jayden Seales breaks Umesh Yadav's bowling record, becomes best in world since 1978

West Indies are once again dominating Bangladesh in the ongoing second Test that is being played at Sabina Park, Kingston in Jamaica. After losing the toss, they skittled the visitors for just 164 runs with Jayden Sales producing the best bowling effort in the longest format since 1978.

He was the most successful bowler for the West Indies picking up four wickets for just five runs. His bowling analyses in the innings read - 15.5 - 10 - 5 - 4. His economy of 0.31 is the best in Test cricket since 1978 among the bowlers who delivered 10 or more overs. In this aspect, Seales broke Umesh Yadav's record who had registered an unreal economy of 0.42 against South Africa in 2015.

His bowling analyses in the Test match played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi read - 21 - 16 - 9 - 3. His economy rate of 0.42 was the best then since 1978 but Seales has gone past him now with an incisive spell against Bangladesh.

Best economy rate for bowlers since 1978 (Min. 60 balls bowled)

Player Bowling Figures Economy Opposition Year Jayden Seales (West Indies) 15.5 - 10 - 15 - 4 0.31 Bangladesh 2024 Umesh Yadav (India) 21 - 16 - 9 - 3 0.42 South Africa 2015 Maninder Singh (India) 20.4 - 12 - 9 - 3 0.93 England 1986

As far as the Test match is concerned, the West Indies have the upper hand. But the pitch is posing a lot of challenges for the batters with help for the pace and spin bowlers. After opting to bat, Bangladesh could post only 164 runs despite opener Shadman Islam scoring 64 runs. Apart from Seales, Shamar Joseph shone picking up three wickets. In response, West Indies batted for 37 overs but could only score 70 runs for loss of one wicket.

Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite is unbeaten on 33 after facing 115 balls while Keacy Carty is standing strong with him on 19 off 60 balls.