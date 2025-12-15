Jay Shah gifts India's T20 World Cup jersey to Lionel Messi, presents ticket for India vs USA match Lionel Messi visited the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi as part of his GOAT India tour. Messi was gifted with India's T20 World Cup 2026 jersey by ICC chairman Jay Shah.

New Delhi:

ICC chairman Jay Shah gifted Argentine football legend Lionel Messi and star footballers Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul with India's T20 World Cup jerseys during the special event at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday, December 15.

Shah, the former BCCI president, was among the high-profile dignitaries present during the event at the Delhi stadium, with Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and India football legend Bhaichung Bhutia were also in attendance.

Shah presented Messi with India's jersey with the footballer's name and jersey number written on it. The ICC chairman also presented Messi with the match ticket for the T20 World Cup match between India and the USA.

Messi addresses fans at the Stadium

Meanwhile, Messi also addressed the fans present at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and stated that he would return to India. "We carry all this love with us - we will definitely return - hopefully one day to play a match or on another occasion, but we will definitely return to visit India. Thank you very much. I want to thank everyone for the love and affection during these days in India - it was a truly beautiful experience for us," said Messi during the event.

Messi was in Delhi for the third and final day of the GOAT India tour. He arrived in Delhi in the afternoon and reached the Arun Jaitley Stadium for a special event.

An exhibition match between Celebrity Messi All Stars and Minerva Messi All Stars was underway, and the latter team defeated the former 6-0 as the Argentine legend arrived at the stadium.

He received a warm welcome at the stadium as the fans cheered for him. The stadium was packed as fans turned up in big numbers to watch the football icon live.