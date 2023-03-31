IPL 2023: Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in Mumbai Indians squad announced, know details

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Jasprit Bumrah during IPL match (file photo)

Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in the Mumbai Indians squad for 2023 Indian Premier League has been announced on Friday. Sandeep Warrier has replaced the star bowler who has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury. Warrier has previously been a part of Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In his career, Warrier has played 68 T20s for and has taken 62 wickets with BBM of 3/19 and in 69 List A games that he has played, the star bowler has scalped 83 wickets. He has also played 5 IPL games.

“Sandeep Warrier, right-arm fast bowler, will join the Mumbai Indians squad as a replacement player for Jasprit Bumrah. Sandeep, who debuted for India in 2021, is an experienced player in the domestic circuit having played over 200 games with 69 of them in T20 format, taking 362 wickets in his career so far across formats,” Mumbai Indians said in a statement.

The release added, “Sandeep will join the Mumbai Indians squad ahead of the team’s first game of IPL 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.”

Earlier, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma spoke about how Bumrah's absence will impact the team.

"It will be a big miss but it is an opportunity for someone else.There are a couple of guys who have been with this team for the last two years and they are very much ready to step up. Hopefully, we will blood a few youngsters," Sharma said in Mumbai Indians press conference.

"Jofra (Archer) was part of the team last year, but he was injured. Obviously, we all know the quality of Jofra. It is sad we will miss Bumrah this year, we do understand how big his (Jasprit Bumrah's) shoes are to fill, but there is an opportunity that is up for grabs, to fill that place.

"A lot of young players will get an opportunity and this is a platform for them to come out and express themselves," he said.

Apart from Bumrah, star fast bowler Jhye Richardson was also rulled out of the tournament.

Richardson had tweeted, " Injuries are a big part of cricket, that's a fact. Frustrating? Absolutely. But I’m now in a scenario where I can get back to doing what I love and work bloody hard to become an even better player than before. One step back, two steps forward. Let’s do this."

The Mumbai team has won the IPL title five times under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, but last season the team could not perform well and finished last. In IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians will play their first match against Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2.

