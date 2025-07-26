Jasprit Bumrah's historic streak ends in fourth Test against England in Manchester India pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah conceded over 100 runs in an innings for the first time in his Test career. India had a very rough outing in the fourth Test against England in Manchester. England are in control of the game and will be hoping to extend the lead 3-1.

For the first time in his Test career, Jasprit Bumrah has conceded over 100 runs in an innings. He has been an asset to the national team ever since his maiden call-up, and it was arguably for the first time in his career that Bumrah seemed lacklustre. On Day 3 of the fourth Test against England in Manchester, the pacer failed to reach 140+ kmph and struggled to find rhythm. He also complained of an injury in the second session, but thankfully for India, he returned in the third.

On the morning of Day 4, Bumrah picked up the wicket of Liam Dawson as England were reduced to 563/8. He also picked up the wicket of Jamie Smith, who departed for nine runs. However, he failed to get going, something he has made a habit of. With him not being able to deliver, the pressure fell on the other pacers but unfortunately, none of them could step up as England took control of the match.

More to follow..