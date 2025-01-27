Jasprit Bumrah creates history, becomes ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah.

Indian pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah has become the first Indian pacer to be named as the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year for 2024. Bumrah outclassed competition from Joe Root, Travis Head and Kamindu Mendis to become the sixth Indian named the best cricketer of the year in the Test format.

Bumrah had a memorable 2024. He took 71 wickets from just 13 matches. His brilliance was on full display during the away Border-Gavaskar series and the England Test series at home. He was the lone warrior from the Indian team during the five-match Test series in Australia, during which he scalped 32 wickets. His 32 scalps are the joint-most by any bowler in a single Border-Gavaskar series.

Bumrah now joins an elite list of Indians to be named the best cricketer of the year in the red-ball format since the award was first honoured in 2004 to Rahul Dravid.

List of Indians to become ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year:

1 - Rahul Dravid in 2004

2 - Gautam Gambhir in 2009

3 - Virender Sehwag in 2010

4 - Ravichandran Ashwin in 2016

5 - Virat Kohli in 2018

6 - Jasprit Bumrah in 2024

