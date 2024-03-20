'It's been an honour': Javed Miandad opens up on family ties with Dawood Ibrahim

Follow us on Image Source : ICC Javed Miandad.

A legend of Pakistan cricket, Javed Miandad has opened up on his relations with underworld don and fugitive Dawood Ibrahim and mentioned that he is proud to share a bond with him.

Notably, Miandad's son Junaid is married to Dawood's daughter Mahrukh and therefore the two share close family ties with each other.

Speaking to the Pakistani journalist Hassan Nisar, Miandad revealed that his relationship with Dawood goes back a long time and feels honoured to have married his son to Dawood's daughter.

"I have known him for a long time, from Dubai. It is an honour for me that his daughter married my son. My daughter-in-law is very well-educated; she studied in a convent school and went to a renowned university,” Miandad told Nisar on the latter's YouTube channel.

For the unversed, Dawood is a wanted criminal in India. He was the mastermind behind the 1993 serial bomb blasts that rocked Mumbai and claimed the lives of more than 250 innocent people.

It is believed that Dawood has taken refuge in Pakistan since the blasts but Pakistan has always denied the same.

"Understanding the real Dawood Ibrahim is not easy. The way people think about the family, they are not like that," he added.

Miandad also opened up on former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan and talked about his good and bad qualities.

"Imran Khan’s bad habit that I can identify is that he didn’t listen to anyone and forced what he believed was right onto others. He just did not agree that someone else could be right too. Imran Khan’s good quality was that he helped others," Miandad mentioned.

Miandad served Pakistan for more than two decades and scored 7381 runs in the ODI circuit whereas aggregated 8832 runs in the red-ball format. He notched up 31 centuries during his playing career.