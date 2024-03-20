Wednesday, March 20, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. 'It's been an honour': Javed Miandad opens up on family ties with Dawood Ibrahim

'It's been an honour': Javed Miandad opens up on family ties with Dawood Ibrahim

Javed Miandad is one of the most celebrated cricketers in Pakistan. He represented Pakistan in a total of six World Cups and played 233 ODIs. The 66-year-old also featured in 124 Tests during his playing career.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: March 20, 2024 11:25 IST
Javed Miandad.
Image Source : ICC Javed Miandad.

A legend of Pakistan cricket, Javed Miandad has opened up on his relations with underworld don and fugitive Dawood Ibrahim and mentioned that he is proud to share a bond with him. 

Notably, Miandad's son Junaid is married to Dawood's daughter Mahrukh and therefore the two share close family ties with each other.

Speaking to the Pakistani journalist Hassan Nisar, Miandad revealed that his relationship with Dawood goes back a long time and feels honoured to have married his son to Dawood's daughter.

"I have known him for a long time, from Dubai. It is an honour for me that his daughter married my son. My daughter-in-law is very well-educated; she studied in a convent school and went to a renowned university,” Miandad told Nisar on the latter's YouTube channel.

For the unversed, Dawood is a wanted criminal in India. He was the mastermind behind the 1993 serial bomb blasts that rocked Mumbai and claimed the lives of more than 250 innocent people.

It is believed that Dawood has taken refuge in Pakistan since the blasts but Pakistan has always denied the same.

"Understanding the real Dawood Ibrahim is not easy. The way people think about the family, they are not like that," he added.

Related Stories
'Jasprit Bumrah is bound to get injured again if...': Aussie legend Glenn McGrath warns Indian pacer

'Jasprit Bumrah is bound to get injured again if...': Aussie legend Glenn McGrath warns Indian pacer

WATCH | Ravichandran Ashwin outfoxes Shimron Hetmyer during Rajasthan Royals net session

WATCH | Ravichandran Ashwin outfoxes Shimron Hetmyer during Rajasthan Royals net session

'It's embarrassing': Kohli urges not to be called 'King' amid loudest cheers at RCB Unbox event

'It's embarrassing': Kohli urges not to be called 'King' amid loudest cheers at RCB Unbox event

Miandad also opened up on former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan and talked about his good and bad qualities.

"Imran Khan’s bad habit that I can identify is that he didn’t listen to anyone and forced what he believed was right onto others. He just did not agree that someone else could be right too. Imran Khan’s good quality was that he helped others," Miandad mentioned.

Miandad served Pakistan for more than two decades and scored 7381 runs in the ODI circuit whereas aggregated 8832 runs in the red-ball format. He notched up 31 centuries during his playing career.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement