'It was a special victory': Najmul Hossain Shanto on historic Test win over Pakistan

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has called the historic win over Pakistan a special one. The Bangla Tigers registered their first-ever Test win over the Men in Green in the first Test of the ongoing two-match series.

"It was a very important win for us because last month we had a difficult situation in Bangladesh. There are still some problems there but in Bangladesh, we support each other and I am happy this win gives them a little bit of a smile on their faces," Shanto said at the post-match conference.

"We are happy with our performance and we just want to give more joy to our people in the second match as well. It was a special victory for us especially given how we adjusted to the hot conditions and pitch here," Shanto added.

Bangladesh outclassed Pakistan in the opening Test by 10 wickets. This was Pakistan's first-ever 10-wicket loss at home and their fourth after declaring an innings. While Bangladesh played two spinners, Pakistan probably missed the trick, going without a specialist tweaker.

"I think Shakib and Miraz bowled very well today given the conditions and we knew that with a 90-run advantage, Pakistan would be under pressure on the final day," he said.

The skipper also hailed the batting unit, especially Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored 191 in the second innings and brought the visitors back into the game. "Mushfiq bhai played an outstanding innings but overall I think everyone contributed and it was a big team effort. I am happy that with all the hard work we put into preparing for this series we have now ticked all the boxes in this match," he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Shan Masood defended the team's strategy of going with all pacers. "We had anticipated the pitch to offer more assistance to the seamers.

Looking at the pitch, we expected it to do more," Masood said at the post-match conference.

"If we played 3 fast bowlers, we would be pushing them to the limit and the spinner would be bowling 25-30 overs a day, which we wanted to avoid," he added.