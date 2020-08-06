'It's about time': Jasprit Bumrah shares excitement ahead of IPL 2020

Image Source : TWITTER/JASPRITBUMRAH93 Jasprit Bumrah, who represents Mumbai Indians in the IPL, took to Twitter to share his excitement ahead of the 2020 edition of the tournament.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah took to Twitter to share his excitement over the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The 13th edition of the tournament will take place in the United Arab Emirates between September 19 to November 10.

Bumrah, who represents Mumbai Indians in the league, posted a picture of him celebrating a wicket in Mumbai Indians' jersey. He wrote, "It's almost time."

India and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also posted a similar tweet to share his excitement about the tournament. He wrote, "It's time. @ChennaiIPL #whistlepodu."

The IPL will take place in three cities across the UAE - Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. This is the second time when UAE is hosting the cash-rich Indian T20 league.

In 2014, a part of the IPL was shifted to UAE due to the General Elections in India. This time, the increasing cases of coronavirus across the country have forced the shifting of the tournament.

Earlier on Thursday, the BCCI announced that it has suspended the title sponsorship association with Chinese mobile company VIVO for the 2020 edition of the tournament. The suspension came following tensions at the border between India and China at the Galwan valley.

