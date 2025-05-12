IPL 2025 to resume on May 17, final to be played on June 3 The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will resume on May 17. The playoffs will get underway on May 29 with the final scheduled to take place on June 3. A total of six venues will host the remaining matches of the season.

New Delhi:

The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will resume on May 17 with the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The remaining matches will be played at six venues, with the playoffs set to commence on May 29. The final will take place on June 3 even as the venues for the playoffs are yet to be finalised. IPL, in its statement, confirmed that the decision to resume IPL 2025 has been taken after 'extensive consultations with government and security agencies.'

The revised IPL schedule has two double-headers on May 18 and 25, while the six venues that will host the remaining 13 matches of the league stage are - Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Apart from Delhi Capitals' home game, the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host two neutral matches - CSK vs RR and SRH vs KKR.

Even the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host two more matches than originally allotted. Moreover, the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala that was called off midway, will be played again and has been rescheduled to May 24 in Jaipur.

Full revised schedule of IPL 2025

Date Day Time (IST) Match Venue May 17 Sat 7:30 PM RCB vs KKR Bengaluru May 18 Sun 3:30 PM RR vs PBKS Jaipur May 18 Sun 7:30 PM DC vs GT Delhi May 19 Mon 7:30 PM LSG vs SRH Lucknow May 20 Tue 7:30 PM CSK vs RR Delhi May 21 Wed 7:30 PM MI vs DC Mumbai May 22 Thu 7:30 PM GT vs LSG Ahmedabad May 23 Fri 7:30 PM RCB vs SRH Bengaluru May 24 Sat 7:30 PM PBKS vs DC Jaipur May 25 Sun 3:30 PM GT vs CSK Ahmedabad May 25 Sun 7:30 PM SRH vs KKR Delhi May 26 Mon 7:30 PM PBKS vs MI Jaipur May 27 Tue 7:30 PM LSG vs RCB Lucknow May 29 Thu 7:30 PM Qualifier 1 TBD May 30 Fri 7:30 PM Eliminator TBD June 1 Sun 7:30 PM Qualifier 2 TBD June 3 Tue 7:30 PM Final TBD

for the revised IPL schedule