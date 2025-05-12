IPL 2025 to resume on May 17, final to be played on June 3

The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will resume on May 17 with the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The remaining matches will be played at six venues, with the playoffs set to commence on May 29. The final will take place on June 3 even as the venues for the playoffs are yet to be finalised. IPL, in its statement, confirmed that the decision to resume IPL 2025 has been taken after 'extensive consultations with government and security agencies.'
The revised IPL schedule has two double-headers on May 18 and 25, while the six venues that will host the remaining 13 matches of the league stage are - Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Apart from Delhi Capitals' home game, the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host two neutral matches - CSK vs RR and SRH vs KKR.
Even the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host two more matches than originally allotted. Moreover, the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala that was called off midway, will be played again and has been rescheduled to May 24 in Jaipur.
Full revised schedule of IPL 2025
|Date
|Day
|Time (IST)
|Match
|Venue
|May 17
|Sat
|7:30 PM
|RCB vs KKR
|Bengaluru
|May 18
|Sun
|3:30 PM
|RR vs PBKS
|Jaipur
|May 18
|Sun
|7:30 PM
|DC vs GT
|Delhi
|May 19
|Mon
|7:30 PM
|LSG vs SRH
|Lucknow
|May 20
|Tue
|7:30 PM
|CSK vs RR
|Delhi
|May 21
|Wed
|7:30 PM
|MI vs DC
|Mumbai
|May 22
|Thu
|7:30 PM
|GT vs LSG
|Ahmedabad
|May 23
|Fri
|7:30 PM
|RCB vs SRH
|Bengaluru
|May 24
|Sat
|7:30 PM
|PBKS vs DC
|Jaipur
|May 25
|Sun
|3:30 PM
|GT vs CSK
|Ahmedabad
|May 25
|Sun
|7:30 PM
|SRH vs KKR
|Delhi
|May 26
|Mon
|7:30 PM
|PBKS vs MI
|Jaipur
|May 27
|Tue
|7:30 PM
|LSG vs RCB
|Lucknow
|May 29
|Thu
|7:30 PM
|Qualifier 1
|TBD
|May 30
|Fri
|7:30 PM
|Eliminator
|TBD
|June 1
|Sun
|7:30 PM
|Qualifier 2
|TBD
|June 3
|Tue
|7:30 PM
|Final
|TBD
for the revised IPL schedule