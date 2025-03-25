IPL 2025 points table: Check standings, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after GT vs PBKS match IPL 2025 points table: Punjab Kings defeated Gujarat Titans in a high-scoring match at the Narendra Modi Stadium to clinch the game by 11 runs. Shreyas Iyer slammed 97*, while the bowlers were right on the money. Here is the updated points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard.

The Indian Premier League has gripped cricket fans around the world with some exciting matches in the opening few days. All 10 teams have played at least one match in the opening week, with Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings being the last ones to kick their campaign off.

The Kings defeated the Titans in a high-scoring affair at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 97 and some brilliant bowling led the Kings to win their opener by 11 runs after posting 243 on the board.

The Titans were looking set to win the match when they were going strong at 169/2 after 14 overs. However, impact player Vijaykumar Vyshak turned the tide with some mingy overs as Punjab held their shape to win the match.

With this, all teams have played a match each and here is the updated points table of IPL 2025 after the first five matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals have registered wins in their openers. SRH are on top spot with a huge NRR of +2.200, followed by RCB, PBKS, CSK and DC.

IPL 2025 updated points table:

Rank Team Matches Played Won Lost NR Tied NRR 1 Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 1 0 0 0 +2.200 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1 1 0 0 0 +2.137 3 Punjab Kings 1 1 0 0 0 +0.550 4 Chennai Super Kings 1 1 0 0 0 +0.493 5 Delhi Capitals 1 1 0 0 0 +0.371 6 Lucknow Super Giants 1 0 1 0 0 -0.371 7 Mumbai Indians 1 0 1 0 0 -0.493 8 Gujarat Titans 1 0 1 0 0 -0.550 9 Kolkata Knight Riders 1 0 1 0 0 -2.137 10 Rajasthan Royals 1 0 1 0 0 -2.200

Ishan Kishan leads the run-getters tally after the opening round of the matches. He has 106 runs in his only outing against RR, while Shreyas sits second with 97 runs to his name.

Orange cap leaderboard:

Batter Matches Innings Runs Avg Ishan Kishan 1 1 106 - Shreyas Iyer 1 1 97 - Nicholas Pooran 1 1 75 75 Sai Sudharsan 1 1 74 74 Mitchell Marsh 1 1 72 72

Chennai Super Kings' new recruit Noor Ahmad is on top of the leading wicket-takers' list. He has four scalps to his name in the game against MI. Khaleel Ahmed of DC is second with three wickets.

Purple cap leaderboard: