IPL 2025 mega auction: List of players to go unsold on Day 2 of bidding war in Jeddah

Monday, November 25, 2024
     
After 72 players were sold on Day 1 of the IPL 2025 mega auction, there are several big wigs up for grabs on Day 2 of the auction too. Here is a list of players who went unsold on Day 2 of IPL 2025 mega auction.

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: November 25, 2024 15:44 IST
IPL trophy.
Image Source : IPL IPL trophy.

The IPL 2025 mega auction was back on Day 2 after a gripping opening day in Jeddah. As many as 72 players were sold on Day 1 of the bidding war as the 10 teams splashed a massive sum of Rs 467.95 crore. 

Rishabh Pant broke the record for the most expensive player at an IPL auction after being roped in by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27 crore. Shreyas Iyer bagged 26.75 crore as Punjab Kings broke the bank for him. 

While 72 players were sold on the opening day, 12 players found no takers on Day 1. Some didn't have any bids on the second day of the auction. Here is a list of players who were not sold on Day 2 of the auction. (Note that players can return in the accelerated round if not picked in the main round. Players whose names were sold in the accelerated round after finding no buyers first will be removed).

Players who went unsold on Day 2 Base price (INR)
Kane Williamson 2 crore
Glenn Phillips 2 crore
Mayank Agarwal 1 crore
Ajinkya Rahane 1.5 crore
Prithvi Shaw 75 lakh
Shardul Thakur 2 crore

More to follow...

