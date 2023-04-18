IPL 2023: SRH vs MI, Today Match Prediction - Who will win Match 25, Top Performers, pitch & weather report

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sunrisers Hyderabad face Mumbai Indians

IPL 2023: SRH vs MI, Today Match Prediction - Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians lock horns against Aiden Markram-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 25th match of IPL 2023. After starting their campaigns with two consecutive losses, both MI and SRH have bounced back reasonably well to clinch the next two games. Here's how the two can fare against each other when they clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Mumbai pondering over Archer; batters on roll

Mumbai Indians are suffering a selection dilemma with their key fast-bowler Jofra Archer's elbow issues. The English speedster played for MI only in their opening game against RCB and is out of action ever since, missing the next three. Mumbai would be eager to get him back.

Meanwhile, the MI batters are showing glimpses of their very best. Ishan Kishan was fabulous, while Suryakumar Yadav also belted a few quick-fire runs in the previous game against KKR. Tim David and Cameron Green have been reliable in the middle order. MI are facing issues over their fast bowling with pacer bowling at 10.33 economy, which is the third worst in the ongoing season.

Harry Brook's form major boost for SRH

Harry Brook made a statement in IPL when he smashed a jaw-dropping hundred against KKR at Eden Gardens. He was earlier asked to play the middle-order role but his promotion to the top has been a major boost for SRH. Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, and Abhishek Sharma's performances in the middle add strength to SRH.

Mayank Markande has also been a great replacement for Adil Rashid. The young Indian spinner has picked 6 wickets in just 2 games and looks hungry for more.

Pitch report and weather

The surface of the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad has assistance for the spinners as Chahal and Markande have bagged four-wicket hauls in the two matches played here.

The weather is expected to stay clear in Hyderabad in the evening. There is no probability of rain. The temperature is expected to hover around 28.

Best batter: Rohit Sharma

MI skipper can be a batter to watch out for. He has an average of over 38 in Hyderabad and shall smash the bowlers if he is fit enough to play.

Best bowler: Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla can trouble the SRH batters. Mayank Agarwal is not in form, Brook does not find it easy going against spin and that shall tempt Sharma to bring him early.

Match winner prediction: Mumbai Indians

