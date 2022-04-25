IPL 2022: LSG win by 36 runs, hand MI their 8th consecutive loss

Follow us on Image Source : IPL LSG are now placed at the 4th place on the points table.

Mumbai Indians slipped to their 8th straight loss this season after Lucknow Super Giants beat them by 36 runs on Sunday, April 24.

Riding on the back of a magnificent century by KL Rahul, LSG put up 168 on board. It is worth noting that none of the other Lucknow batters performed. If it wasn't for Rahul's 103, LSG would have folded for a very low score.

Manish Pandey was the second-highest run getter for LSG with 22 runs off 22 deliveries. Going forward, the LSG dug-out would like thier batters to perform much better.

Chasing 169, Mumbai Indians got off to a decent start. They lost their first wicket in the 8th over as Ravi Bishnoi sent Ishan Kishan back. After Ishan's dismissal, it all went downhill for MI, as none of the batters except Tilak Varma looked comfortable.

Varma provided some hope for MI, scoring 38 off 27 deliveries. But he didn't last long as Holder dismissed him. Pollard's poor batting display was a major factor in MI's loss. The big man scored 19 off 20 deliveries and couldn't really get going.

For LSG, Krunal Pandya took three wickets, while Bishnoi, Holder, Badoni, and Mohsin Khan took one wicket each. LSG are now placed at the 4th place on the points table.