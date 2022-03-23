IPL 2022: Fans allowed to attend CSK vs KKR opening match, ticket sale to starts from March 23

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER IMAGE File photo of CSK fans in stadium

The Indian Premier League 2022 will commence from March 26 and the IPL governing council has decided that the fans will be allowed in the stadium for the opening match between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. The governing council has decided to allow 25% crowd in the stadium while the ticket sale for the opener will start on March 23.

"This match will be a momentous occasion as the 15th edition of the IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to the pandemic. Ardent cricket fans are all set to witness nail-biting matches, cheering for their favourite players at the most anticipated cricket tournament of all time," read the media advisory.

Fans can buy tickets starting March 23rd from 12 PM onwards for the league phase of the tournament on the official website www.iplt20.com.

The matches will be played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai & Pune with an audience occupancy rate of 25% as per COVID-19 protocols. In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International Stadium, Pune.