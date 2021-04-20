IPL 2021 Expert's Corner: Rajasthan Royals not learning from mistakes, says Anjum Chopra

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler (in pink) is clean bowled by Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja (not in photo) during CSK vs RR match in Mumbai on Monday.

Rajasthan Royals endured their second consecutive loss on Monday when Chennai Super Kings handed them a crushing 45-run defeat in the 12th match of IPL 2021. Put in to bat first, Chennai had set a target of 189 in front of Rajasthan but Sanju Samson's team never looked into the fray. For the pink-clad outfit, no batsman played big innings except for Joss Butler (49). This prompted Anjum Chopra, former captain of the Indian women's team, to feel that Rajasthan are not trying to learn from their mistakes.

"Rajasthan Royals completely collapsed in front of Chennai. This is not the first time, this thing has been seen with their team for the last several seasons. Does it make sense? They are not trying to learn from their mistake Or not looking at their mistake?" said Anjum on India TV show Cricket Dhamaka.

Anjun further said that it is very difficult to keep Chennai out of the match.

"I definitely felt that the Rajasthan Royals should not have any problem in crossing this target, but the Rajasthan Royals have again inculcated the inconsistency," she said.Apart from Butler, Rajasthan Royals have explosive players like David Miller, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dubey, but yesterday none of the players showed patience and were dismissed in an attempt to play the shot. Anjum said there's nothing wrong in having an explosive batting line-up but the collective goal should always be to win.

"There is nothing wrong in making an army pinch-hitting batsmen, it is the shortest format of cricket and every player got the job to score as many runs as possible for the team. The goal of the team is always victory. "

For Chennai, all the batsmen came up with their contributions to brought the team to the target of 188 runs. This can be gauged from the fact that Faf Duplessis scored the highest score of 33 for the team. Anjum said that it is clear that the team was focused on putting a competitive total on the board.

Ravindra Jadeja contributed to CSK's victory by putting in a good shift while fielding and bowling after a flop show with the bat. Jadeja took a total of four catches in the outfield while had two wickets against his name.