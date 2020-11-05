IPL 2020, Qualifier 1: Rohit Sharma matches embarrassing record of most ducks in IPL

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma comes out to bat against Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Thursday.

Rohit Sharma has been a prolific run-scorer be it in the international cricket or at the ongoing IPL 2020 in the UAE. However, on Thursday, MI skipper misfired yet again since his return from a thigh injury in a crucial Qualifier 1 match against Delhi Capitals in Dubai.

Rohit was trapped lbw by fellow Indian teammate R Ashwin for a golden duck, which also turned out to be his 13th duck overall in the history of IPL 2020.

He equalled Chennai Super Kings' Harbhajan Singh and Royal Challengers Bangalore's Parthiv Patel in the embarrassing record.

Rohit's 13th duck came in his 199th IPL game while he was 8 run short of his 4000 run-mark for Mumbai Indians.

Interestingly the batsman has found it hard to score in the latter half of the IPL as his top score is 35 in past seven innings while this was his first duck of the season.

This has been a stark contrast to his earlier performances when he smashed two half-centuries in the IPL. He smashed 54-ball 80 in a huge win over Kolkata Knight Riders to announce his arrival and scored a 45-ball 70 against Kings XI Punjab a match later as MI season went from strength to strength.

Rohit later missed out on four games due to injury and made a pale return against Sunrisers Hyderabad with a 7-ball 4 as a controversy erupted on his exclusion from India's squad for Australia series while naming KL Rahul as the new vice captain.

The MI skipper since then has been trying to prove his fitness for finding a late berth in the Indian side for the limited-over series followed by Tests.

