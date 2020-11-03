IPL 2020 | Was disappointed when I didn't get to play, admits Ajinkya Rahane after his knock against RCB

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Ajinkya Rahane against RCB.

Regaining his form, Ajinkya Rahane scored a vital 60-run knock as Delhi Capitals (DC) thumped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets on Monday to secure a top-two finish in the on-going IPL 2020. Rahane haven't had a season to remember this year, scoring just 111 runs in six games in the UAE.

However, proving his worth with the bat, Rahane anchored the DC run-chase along with Shikhar Dhawan to steer his side past the finishing line. While Rahane scored a 46-ball 60, Dhawan gathered 54 runs off 41 deliveries.

In the post-match presentation, Rahane revealed that Ricky Ponting told him to bat at No.3 against RCB. He also admitted that he was disappointed when he didn't was sidelined from the playing XI in the early stage of the tournament.

"Finally, I got a chance to play. I was disappointed when I didn't get to play. However, it felt good after contributing to the team's win and enjoyed batting with you (Dhawan). The way you batted I learned a lot," said Rahane.

"Ricky (Ponting) told me that I am going to bat at number three and I felt that a good opportunity is there. It was a challenge for me in a pressure game like this. As a player, if you contribute in the crunch situations you feel good and when the team wins, the joy doubles," he added.

After their comprehensive victory over the Virat Kohli-led side, Capitals will now face defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first Qualifier on Thursday.

