India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup live telecast: When and where to watch Match 12 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium?

Heavyweights India are all set to lock horns against UAE in their third match of the U19 Asia Cup 2024. After suffering defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match of the tournament in Dubai, the Men in Blue made light work of Japan in the second clash in Sharjah.

India were outclassed by Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Pakistan U19 team had made 281 on the back of a mountainous 159-run knock from Shahzaib Khan. The Indian top order could not show a fight. No.5 batter Nikhil Kumar made 67, while Mohamed Enaan and Yudhajit Guha scored 30 and 13, respectively, to keep the team in the hunt. However, they could not take the team home due to wickets not being in hand. The Men in Blue went down by 44 runs.

The India U19 side bounced back in the second match against Japan. Captain Mohamed Amaan struck 122, while Ayush Mhatre scored 54 to help the team post 339 in the first innings. The minnows Japan had no answers against the Indian attack, which worked in unison to dismiss Japan for only 128, giving the team a 211-run win.

Ahead of the third clash against UAE, here is how fans can watch the action live in India.

When will the India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup match take place?

The India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup match will take place on Wednesday, December 4

At what venue will the India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup match take place?

The India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

When will the clash begin?

The India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup match will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

How to watch the India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup match on TV in India?

The India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup match will be available on TV on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup match online in India?

The India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup match will be available for streaming on the Sony LIV app and website.

Squads:

India: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, C Andre Siddarth, Mohd. Amaan (C), Kiran Chormale, Pranav Pant, Harvansh Singh Pangalia, Anurag Kawde, Hardik Raj, Md. Enaan, KP Karthikeya, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, Nikhil Kumar.

UAE: Aayan Khan (c), Aryan Saxena, Akshat Rai, Abdullah Tarique, Aliasgar Shums, Ethan D’Souza, Fasiur Rahman, Harsh Desai, Karan Dhiman, Muddit Agarwal, Noorullah Ayoubi, Rachit Ghosh, Rayan Khan, Uddish Suri and Yayin Kiran.