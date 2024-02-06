India vs England 3rd Test venue in Rajkot to be renamed after ex-BCCI secretary

Follow us on Image Source : X Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium

The venue for the India vs England 3rd Test in Rajkot - Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium is set to be renamed after former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah. The SCA stadium will be rechristened after Shah's name on the eve of the Test match that starts on February 15.

The Stadium hosted its first International match in January 2013 and has witnessed only 11 matches so far across formats. The inauguration of the new name of the stadium will be done by the current BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Nirajan has been one of the most senior cricket administrators in India and has also served as BCCI secretary earlier. He continues to have a significant influence in the SCA. The 79-year-old has played 12 first-class matches for Saurashtra from the mid-1960s to mid-1970s.

Both teams will reportedly be invited to attend the function one day ahead of the match. The Apex Council members of BCCI and Saurashtra association members will also be on the invite list.

India-England lock horns again

After fascinating first two games in the Test series, the two teams are all set to lock horns against each other again. Following those two games, there is nothing to separate between the two teams with the scoreline reading 1-1.

England defeated the hosts in the first Test of the five-match series by 28 runs in Hyderabad before the Men in Blue achieved parity with a 106-run win in the second match in Visakhapatnam.