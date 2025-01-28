IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Live cricket match: India look to clinch series, England aim to stay alive in Rajkot

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Suryakumar Yadav and Jos Buttler.

With back-to-back wins in Kolkata and Chennai, India are leading 2-0 in the five-match T20I series against England. The bowlers, particularly Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy have been sensational, leading India to victory in both matches. In the third T20I, the hosts will be hoping to keep up with the momentum and seal the series at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

The Jos Buttler-led side, on the other hand, looked clueless against spin in the first T20I and couldn’t make the most of the opportunity in Chennai. Barring the captain, other batters failed to live up to the potential and that’s a concern. Brydon Carse, who replaced Gus Atkinson in the previous game, showed glimpses of his class but overall, the team needs to improve to get back to winning ways.

