IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Live cricket match: India look to clinch series, England aim to stay alive in Rajkot

Tuesday, January 28, 2025
     
India will host England in the third T20I of the five-match series in Rajkot. The hosts are leading 2-0 in the series and a win in the third T20I will seal the series in their favour. England, meanwhile, have struggled to play Indian spinners so far.

Written By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial New Delhi Published : Jan 28, 2025 17:14 IST, Updated : Jan 28, 2025 18:09 IST
India vs England 3rd T20I live score
Image Source : PTI Suryakumar Yadav and Jos Buttler.

With back-to-back wins in Kolkata and Chennai, India are leading 2-0 in the five-match T20I series against England. The bowlers, particularly Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy have been sensational, leading India to victory in both matches. In the third T20I, the hosts will be hoping to keep up with the momentum and seal the series at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

The Jos Buttler-led side, on the other hand, looked clueless against spin in the first T20I and couldn’t make the most of the opportunity in Chennai. Barring the captain, other batters failed to live up to the potential and that’s a concern. Brydon Carse, who replaced Gus Atkinson in the previous game, showed glimpses of his class but overall, the team needs to improve to get back to winning ways.

Match Scorecard: 

 

Live updates :IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Latest match updates

  • Jan 28, 2025 6:09 PM (IST) Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Will Mohammed Shami return to playing XI?

    It's been over a year since Mohammed Shami last featured in international cricket. The stage was set for his return in the first T20I at Eden Gardens but he couldn't fit into the team's strategy. The same happened in the second game in Chennai. Meanwhile, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak highlighted that the pacer is fit but his return is up to the team management as they don't want to overload him ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.

  • Jan 28, 2025 5:51 PM (IST) Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Pitch Report

    The surface at Niranjan Shah Stadium usually assists the batters. The ground is known for producing high-scoring contests. Meanwhile, bowling first will be the ideal thing to do as dew can play a massive part in the second half of the game.

  • Jan 28, 2025 5:21 PM (IST) Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Will India make it 3-0 in Rajkot?

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third T20I between India and England from Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side won back-to-back games in Kolkata and Chennai and will be hoping to seal the series in the third match. Can England script a comeback? That's the question of the day. Toss is a little more than an hour away. Stay tuned. 

