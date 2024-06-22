India vs Bangladesh head-to-head record ahead of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eight clash in Antigua

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India vs Bangladesh.

India began their Super Eight campaign with a thumping 47-run win over Afghanistan and now find another Asian neighbour in Bangladesh en route to the semifinals. Team India are unbeaten in the tournament and are riding a crest of wave similar to their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign.

However, despite India's unbeaten run in the tournament, they still have problems to address. Virat Kohli's dry spell in the ongoing tournament is arguably the biggest concern for Team India. The right-handed batter has scored just 29 runs in four matches thus far and is desperate to get a big score under his belt.

Shivam Dube's ordinary run at the marquee event has also become a cause of concern. Barring the unbeaten 31 against the USA, Dube has not looked his confident self and therefore the team management might be tempted to replace him with Sanju Samson.

On the other hand, Bangladesh have been fairly average in the tournament and find themselves in a must-win encounter in Antigua. They had a horrid run against Australia in their previous fixture and were blown away by the Mitchell Marsh-led side.

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head T20 World Cup record

India and Bangladesh have squared off against each other four times at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. All four encounters have gone in India's favour with their last win coming in Adelaide during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head T20I record ahead of Super Eight clash

Team India and the Bangla Tigers have played 13 T20Is against each other. India have won 12 out of those 13 games whereas Bangladesh have managed just a solitary win. The last T20I between the two countries was played at the Hangzhou Asian Games on October 6, 2023, and India had beaten Bangladesh to storm into the semifinals.