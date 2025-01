IND vs AUS 5th Test Live Score: Siraj on fire, gets Travis Head cheaply; Australia in serious trouble

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/INDIA TV Ind vs Aus 5th Test, Day 2 Live Score and Updates

IND vs AUS 5th Test Live Cricket Score: Mohammed Siraj on fire, gets Travis Head cheaply; Australia in serious trouble

India vs Australia Live Updates: How do you summarise a day when the team is bowled out for 185 after choosing to bat, with the captain opting to rest and series on the line? Well, first we can put things in context. India were 148/8, so 37 runs being added for the last couple of wickets and then captain fantastic Jasprit Bumrah taking a wicket in three overs the visitors got to bowl, helped them walk away with some sort of momentum. However, India will require a superlative effort with the ball on Day 2 as well to not let Australia get a handsome lead. It was a fiery end to the first day and Bumrah and Co will have to ensure that the emotions don't ride high as the game can run away quickly. Follow all the live updates of the second day of the fifth IND vs AUS Test-