IND vs AUS 5th Test Live Score: Siraj on fire, gets Travis Head cheaply; Australia in serious trouble

Saturday, January 04, 2025
     
India vs Australia Live Cricket Score: It was yet another poor show with the bat from the Indian team as on an overcast day and with a helpful surface, they were dismissed for just 185 runs after winning the toss. India ended the day on a high with a wicket but they will have to keep taking wickets.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Jan 04, 2025 2:56 IST, Updated : Jan 04, 2025 6:11 IST
Ind vs Aus 5th Test, Day 2 Live Score and Updates
Image Source : GETTY/INDIA TV Ind vs Aus 5th Test, Day 2 Live Score and Updates

India vs Australia Live Updates: How do you summarise a day when the team is bowled out for 185 after choosing to bat, with the captain opting to rest and series on the line? Well, first we can put things in context. India were 148/8, so 37 runs being added for the last couple of wickets and then captain fantastic Jasprit Bumrah taking a wicket in three overs the visitors got to bowl, helped them walk away with some sort of momentum. However, India will require a superlative effort with the ball on Day 2 as well to not let Australia get a handsome lead. It was a fiery end to the first day and Bumrah and Co will have to ensure that the emotions don't ride high as the game can run away quickly. Follow all the live updates of the second day of the fifth IND vs AUS Test-

  • Jan 04, 2025 6:07 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND vs AUS 5th Test Live: Konstas is getting runs

    Sam Konstas is not shying away from the fight and is going for his shots. A positive shot down the ground followed by a reverse lap over third man. Indian bowlers and fielders are getting just a little jittery but they know the wicket is here, there, somewhere.

  • Jan 04, 2025 6:03 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND vs AUS 5th Test Live: WICKET!! Labuschagne departs

    It's Bumrah again, his 32nd scalp in this series. Bumrah caught Labuschagne on the crease and the faint tick went through to the keeper. Labuschagne was casually strolling in his crease, the umpire was unmoved as well while the Indians were already celebrating. Bumrah quickly went for the review and the snicko showed a spike. India and Bumrah had their second. 

  • Jan 04, 2025 5:57 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Here we go!! Mohammed Siraj to begin

    Sam Konstas and Marnus Labuschagne are out in the middle and Mohammed Siraj will begin the proceedings on the second day. The Indians ended the day on a high but they need to get nine more wickets and hence wouldn't want to get swayed by emotions and do the job at hand. Let's go!!

  • Jan 04, 2025 5:47 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND vs AUS 5th Test pitch report, Day 2

    It is a bright and sunny day in Sydney. The wicket will settle down a bit today but there is still a lot of grass on the pitch and hence will keep bowlers in the picture. It will be yet another hard day of Test cricket for both batters and bowlers. 

  • Jan 04, 2025 4:23 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Bumrah doing it, again!

    The team just looks different with Jasprit Bumrah as the captain. Bumrah became the highest score for an Indian captain this series, yesterday and when India needed some thing to go their way, here was the highest wicket-taker of the series, leading by example, celebrating in naughty kid Sam Konstas' face, showing the Australians, that's how you do it. However, with such a low score on the board, Bumrah alone won't be enough and will need support from the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna at the other end.

  • Jan 04, 2025 4:23 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Another disappointing show from the Indian batters

    It was an unusual gameplan from India with the bat after winning the toss. Yes, the green surface at the SCG was doing a fair bit and the overcast conditions assisted the faster bowlers but the Indian batters lacked in application and let the Aussie bowlers dictate the terms. The likes of Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja did well compared to the other batters but were too slow in their approach. They needed to get on with the game, like the last pair did as India added 37 runs for the last two wickets.

  • Jan 04, 2025 4:22 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    It is a beautiful day in Sydney and should be a cracker of a day of Test cricket!

    Welcome to the second day's coverage of the fifth and final Test between India and Australia from the Sydney Cricket Ground. It was a fiery end to the first day's play on Friday with all of the Indian players swarming around Sam Konstas, who definitely riled them up. Can the Indians keep their emotions check? Because there are nine more wickets to be taken and the visitors have 176 more runs to play with. Should be fascinating!

