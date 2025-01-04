IND vs AUS 5th Test Live Score: Siraj on fire, gets Travis Head cheaply; Australia in serious trouble

It was an unusual gameplan from India with the bat after winning the toss. Yes, the green surface at the SCG was doing a fair bit and the overcast conditions assisted the faster bowlers but the Indian batters lacked in application and let the Aussie bowlers dictate the terms. The likes of Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja did well compared to the other batters but were too slow in their approach. They needed to get on with the game, like the last pair did as India added 37 runs for the last two wickets.