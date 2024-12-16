Monday, December 16, 2024
     
  India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Score: India aim for a massive batting day after taking 3 remaining wickets
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Score: India aim for a massive batting day after taking 3 remaining wickets

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score: It was mostly a disappointing day at the office for the Indian bowlers and Travis Head and Steve Smith made hay. Jasprit Bumrah was the only one who looked like taking a wicket and the visitors need three more. Can India get anywhere close to Australia's total?

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Dec 16, 2024 1:30 IST, Updated : Dec 16, 2024 5:03 IST
India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Score and Updates
Image Source : BCCI/GETTY India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Score and Updates

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Score: India aim for a massive batting day after taking 3 remaining wickets

India vs Australia Live Updates: Day 2 of the third Test between India and Australia was a slog. It was a slog by the end of it for India and Indian fans, Travis Head was slogging in his own way and the end result you ask? Australia ended up posting a batting-India-out-of-the-game score and still have a few wickets intact. The main aim for India on Day 3 should be just stay at the crease after taking those remaining wickets while conceding the least amount of runs. Follow all the live updates from the third day's play of the Gabba Test between India and Australia-

