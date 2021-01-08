AUS vs IND 3rd Test: 30th birthday, 300th int'l wicket! Josh Hazlewood dismisses Rohit Sharma for milestone

Image Source : TWITTER/CRICKETCOMAU Josh Hazlewood took his 300th international wicket as he dismissed Indian opener Rohit Sharma on Day 2 of the third Test in Sydney.

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood picked his 300th international wicket during the second day of the 3rd Test in Sydney. Hazlewood dismissed Indian opener Rohit Sharma on 26 to reach the milestone. Coincidentally, the 300th dismissal of his Test career came in 30th birthday.

Hazlewood dismissed Rohit caught-and-bowled, breaking the 70-run opening stand between him and Shubman Gill.

India finished Day 2 on 96/2, trailing Australia on 232 runs in first innings. The hosts were bowled out on 338, with Steve Smith scoring a century (131).

Hip, hip, Hoff! 🥳



Hazlewood takes a fantastic caught and bowled as his 300th international wicket, on the day he turns 30! @hcltech | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WRJlfMpQOR — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 8, 2021

Hazlewood became the 11th Australian bowler to reach 300 wickets in international cricket. He achieved the milestone in his 116th international appearance. Shane Warne remains at the top among Australians with 999 international wickets for the country. However, Warne has 1001 wickets if his wickets for ICC World XI are taken into account.

Muttiah Muralitharan remains at the top of the all-time list with 1347 wickets.

In the ongoing Test in Sydney, India reached 96/2 at Stumps -- having Rahane and Pujara unbeaten on 5 and 9 respectively -- and still trail by 242 runs.

Earlier, prolific batsman Steve Smith scored a brilliant hundred as Australia scored 338 before getting bundled out in the post-Lunch session.

Apart from Smith who scored 131 before getting run out, Marnus Labuschagne made a significant contribution of 91 before falling short of his fifth Test ton. Debutant opener Will Pucovski had also scored 62 on the rain-hit first day of the match.