IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Score: India in desperate need of wickets vs Australia early on day 2 in Adelaide

We are just 30 minutes away from the start of play on day 2 in Adelaide.
Team India will take the field on day 2 with a 33-overs-old ball. Therefore, it will be a challenge for them to penetrate Australia's batting order with a soft ball.
Day 2 of the ongoing pink-ball Test between Australia and India will get underway at 9:30 AM IST.
Australia finished strongly on the opening day of the pink-ball Test after losing only one wicket. Nathan McSweeney (38* off 97 balls) and Marnus Labuschagne (20* off 67 balls) are still in the middle and are looking solid. Australia are 86/1 after 33 overs and trail by only 94 runs.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Australia vs India second Test match. Today is day 2 of the ongoing pink-ball Test in Adelaide. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates.
