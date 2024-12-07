Saturday, December 07, 2024
     
IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Score: India in desperate need of wickets vs Australia early on day 2 in Adelaide

India vs Australia 2nd Test Live Score: India are behind the game leading into day two of the ongoing pink-ball Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana and Mohammed Siraj need to produce magic to restrict Australia to a low total. Day 2 will start at 9:30 AM IST.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published : Dec 07, 2024 7:55 IST, Updated : Dec 07, 2024 9:18 IST
India vs Australia 2nd Test Live Score.
Image Source : INDIA TV India vs Australia 2nd Test Live Score.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Score: India in desperate need of wickets vs Australia early on day 2 in Adelaide

India are in pursuit of early wickets on day 2 of the ongoing pink-ball Test in Adelaide. Australia have the upper hand in the Test match. Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne batted with a lot of grit and determination on day one to propel Australia into a very strong position. India's pacers barring Jasprit Bumrah didn't look very threatening during the twilight period.

Match scorecard

Live updates :IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Score: India in desperate need of wickets vs Australia early on day 2 in Adelaide

  • Dec 07, 2024 8:59 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Half an hour to go!

    We are just 30 minutes away from the start of play on day 2 in Adelaide.

  • Dec 07, 2024 8:29 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    India in slight trouble!

    Team India will take the field on day 2 with a 33-overs-old ball. Therefore, it will be a challenge for them to penetrate Australia's batting order with a soft ball.

  • Dec 07, 2024 8:08 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    When is play going to resume on day 2 in Adelaide?

    Day 2 of the ongoing pink-ball Test between Australia and India will get underway at 9:30 AM IST.

  • Dec 07, 2024 8:07 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Australia in driver's seat!

    Australia finished strongly on the opening day of the pink-ball Test after losing only one wicket. Nathan McSweeney (38* off 97 balls) and Marnus Labuschagne (20* off 67 balls) are still in the middle and are looking solid. Australia are 86/1 after 33 overs and trail by only 94 runs.

  • Dec 07, 2024 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Australia vs India second Test match. Today is day 2 of the ongoing pink-ball Test in Adelaide. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates.

