India TV Sports Wrap on October 4: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India got off to a historic beginning on day 11 of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China with two medals - a bronze and a gold to propel their overall medal tally to 71 surpassing their previous record of clinching 70 medals at the continental event. India had won 70 medals in the previous edition in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia in 2018 and a dazzling display across several events in Hangzhou has allowed the Indian contingent to shatter the record set up in Indonesia. All of that and more in our daily sports wrap today.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India clinch Gold in archery's compound mixed-team event

The Indian duo of Ojas Deotale, Jyothi Surekha Vennam produced a scintillating effort to bag the gold medal for India in the mixed-team event final.

India bag Bronze in 35km race walk mixed-team event

The Indian pair of Ram Baboo and Manju Rani clinched bronze in the 35km race walk mixed-team event.

HS Prannoy defeats Dmitriy Panarin to advance to men's singles quarterfinals

HS Prannoy won by 21-12, 21-13 against Dmitriy Panarin to secure quarterfinal berth.

PV Sindhu enters semis after clinical effort in round of 16

India's ace shuttler Sindhu beat Putri Kusuma Wardani 21-16, 21-16 to move into the quarters.

Neeraj Chopra to contest in men's javelin throw final

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the men's javelin throw event at the Asian Games 2023.

Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Singh secure final berth

India's Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Singh have given each other a shot at gold as they have qualified for the final of the mixed-team event in squash.

BBL: Joe Clarke moves to Melbourne Renegades

Star batter Joe Clarke has moved from Melbourne Stars to Renegades ahead of the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League.

Asian Games: Afghanistan advance to semis in men's cricket competition

Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka by eight runs in the quarterfinals to book a place in the semis.

Asian Games: Bangladesh to take on Malaysia in 4th quarterfinal of men's cricket competition

Bangladesh will be up against Malaysia in the fourth quarterfinal of the ongoing men's cricket competition at the Asian Games.

Asian Games: Lovlina Borgohain to face Li Qian in finals of women's 75kg category

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain will be in action in the final of the women's 75kg category against Li Qian of China.

