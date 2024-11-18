India TV Poll result: Will playing the Test series in Australia without a specialist opener cost India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill

India gear up for a high-octane Test tour to Australia as the two celebrated rivals take on each other for a five-match series from November 22 onwards. Even before the start of the series, the Indian team has been jolted with blows. Regular captain Rohit Sharma will be missing the first Test as he stayed back in India due to the birth of his second child, while Shubman Gill is all set to miss the series opener due to a finger fracture.

The absence of Rohit and Gill has left quite a few issues open for the Indian team. They don't have a back-up specialist opener with experience under his belt. While Abhimanyu Easwaran has hit thousands of runs in the domestic circuit, he is yet to play a Test for India and giving him a debut cap in Australia straightaway seems to be putting too much of a burden on his shoulders. KL Rahul has got the backing of head coach Gautam Gambhir and so were Easwaran and Gill when asked about who can replace Rohit at the top.

Talking about Rahul, he has now moved into the middle position and last opened in February 2023. Rahul, who hurt his elbow during India's match simulation ahead of the series opener, is likely to play the first Test but India have a problem of plenty. They have to identify their opener, No.3 and probably one between Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel for the No.6 spot. If Easwaran opens, Rahul might slot in at No.3 or Virat Kohli might be pushed to the No.3 spot, like he was during one of the Tests against New Zealand. India have also asked Devdutt Padikkal, who was on the India A tour, to stay back. The visitors are short of specialist opening options with some experience if someone gets injured even after the return of Rohit Sharma. The problems draw similarities between the last tour of Australia in 2020/21.

We asked our India TV readers whether playing in the series against Australia without specialist openers hurt India or not. Out of 9597 votes we received, most were of the view that it would cost them, while few thought the Indian team would find a way anyhow.

Out of the 9597 votes, 68.82% of people voted lack of specialist openers might cost India, while 23.99% believed it would not. 7.17% of the voters voted for 'Can't Say.'

Will playing the Test series in Australia without a specialist opener cost India?

Yes: 68.82%

No: 23.99%

Can't Say: 7.17%

Total Votes: 9597